PM Modi Inaugurates 'Parakram Parv' To Mark 3 Years Of Surgical Strikes

Dignitaries welcome Prime Minister Modi at Jodhpur airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the guard of honour at Jodhpur on Friday. PM Modi visited the Jodhpur Military Station to mark the second anniversary of surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016.

The Prime Minister paid his tribute at the Konark War Memorial before inaugurating an Army exhibition 'Parakarm Parv' at the military station.

'Parakram Parv' is an exhibition aimed at showcasing the might of the Indian Army and its contribution in nation building, said a spokesperson of the defence department.

After inaugurating the exhibition PM Modi attended the Combined Commanders' Conference at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three services chiefs, besides several key military and civil officials of the defence ministry accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM @narendramodi inspects the Guard of Honour at the inauguration of #ParakramParv in Jodhpur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/0wvl6CjKnI — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 28, 2018

This is the third time that the Commanders' Conference is being held outside Delhi. In 2015, it was last held in Delhi and after that in 2016 the conference was held on board the Indian Navy warship INS Vikramaditya, and last year at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

This year the forward air base on western border, was chosen due to its strategic importance and location of the Jodhpur Air Force station, which was the headquarter of the South West Air Command earlier.