The girl's body had over 80 injury marks (Representational)

Highly decomposed bodies of a woman and a child, as yet unidentified, were found stuffed in a bag in Dindoli area in Surat today, police said."A bag containing two highly decomposed bodies was found near a sugarcane field in Dindoli locality on a road that leads to Eklera village. The bodies have been sent for post mortem," a Dindoli police station official said. The girl's body had over 80 injury marks and police investigations later revealed that she had been raped and murdered.The development comes a few months after the bodies of a woman and her daughter were found from different localities in the city.