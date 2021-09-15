Supreme Court Slams Centre For 'Cherry Picking' Names For Tribunals

The Supreme Court yet again lashed out at the government over tribunal appointments.

The Supreme Court today criticised the government for "cherry picking" from its recommendations for tribunals across the country. The government has been given a two-week deadline for completing the process as the top court underlined: "Return with the appointment letters".

"I have seen the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) appointments.... more recommendations were made. But in (the) appointments, cherry picking was done. What kind of selection is this? And the same thing (has been) done with (the) ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal) members also," Chief Justice NV Ramana said during the hearing.

"We are very unhappy with how the decisions are being taken," said Chief Justice Ramana.

"I am also part of the NCLT Selection Committee. We interviewed 544 people... out of which we gave the names of 11 judicial members and 10 technical members. From all of these recommendations, only some of them were appointed by the government... rest of the names went to (the) wait list," he added.

In a series of sharp remarks, the Chief Justice underscored that the government's approach "is very unfortunate". "We travelled throughout the country to conduct interviews. We wasted our time? We travelled in the midst of Covid because the government (had) requested us to carry out the interviews," he said.

To this, Attorney General KK Venugopal replied: "The government is entitled to follow certain recommendations".

"What is the sanctity of the selection committee (whose composition includes Supreme Court Judges) if the government is going to have the last say?" Justice L Nageswara Rao asked.

Last week, the Supreme Court had rapped the government over a large number of vacancies in tribunals, or quasi-judicial bodies, across the country. Chief Justice NV Ramana said "we feel the government has no respect for this court" and warned "you (the government) are testing our patience".

"We are upset... but we don't want confrontation with the government," the Chief Justice said, to which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, replied: "Government doesn't want confrontation either".

"Vacancies in critical tribunals like NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal)... they are important for the economy. Vacancies also in armed forces and consumer tribunals are leading to delays in resolution of cases," the court said.