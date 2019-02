Supreme Court Contempt Notice To Prashant Bhushan In Case Over CBI Row

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan sought three weeks' time to file his reply to the contempt notice.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his comments on the case against the appointment of interim CBI director Nageshwar Rao. More details are awaited.