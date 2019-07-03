Coming Soon, Top Court Verdicts In 7 Regional Languages, Including Tamil

The Supreme Court verdicts will be made available in seven regional languages.

The judgments of the Supreme Court will be available in seven regional languages, including Tamil, sources in the top court said.

In November last year, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said he wants people to be able to read the top court's verdicts in their mother tongue. He had told this to journalists soon after assuming office.

The Supreme Court's verdicts will be made available on its website in Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, Odia and Tamil. The translations are likely to be available by the end of this month.

Tamil Nadu politician and DMK chief MK Stalin had urged Chief Justice Gogoi to include Tamil even as he welcomed the court's decision to translate judgments in regional languages. He said it is disappointing not to find Tamil in the list.

He said Tamil is one of the official languages of the country and translating Supreme Court judgments in Tamil will be of great help to the people of Tamil Nadu.

The exclusion of Tamil - one of the oldest language in the Indian sub-continent - by the Supreme Court will "create many fears" and lead to various doubts in the minds of Tamils across the world, he said. In his appeal, the DMK chief said the Chief Justice of India should include Tamil and take a special place in history.

