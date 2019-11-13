Top Court Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Against Sabarimala, Rafale Orders

The top court will hear two important cases tomorrow - Sabarimala Case and Rafale Deal.

The Supreme Court will announce verdicts on review petitions against its orders in two important cases tomorrow - entry of women in Sabarimala temple and the Rafale deal. In the Sabarimala case, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver judgment on petitions seeking review of its September 2018 order that allowed menstruating women to enter the shrine in Kerala. The top court will also review its judgment delivered in December that dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal.

