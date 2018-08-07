Supreme Court To Take Up Hapur Lynching On Petition Over NDTV Expose

Hapur lynching case: A man accused of lynching is caught on camera bragging about the killings

After an NDTV investigation in which men accused of lynching are caught on hidden camera bragging about the killings, the Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Hapur lynching case.

Lawyers for the Hapur lynching victims went to the Supreme Court for an "urgent hearing" after NDTV aired the sting operation on Monday. Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra has agreed to hear the case on Monday.

The Hapur mob lynching case involves a mob attack on June 18 in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, caught on cellphone videos. The video showed a meat trader, Qasim Qureishi, being thrashed; the 45-year-old died later. The crowd also beat up another man, 65-year-old Samiuddin, at times pulling his beard while shouting abuses at him for allegedly killing a cow.

The police made four arrests, naming a local, Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia, as the main accused. The charges in the First Information Report (FIR) include rioting, attempt to murder and murder.

But 18 days later, Sisodia walked out on bail. NDTV travelled to Bajedha Khurd village in Hapur to meet him.

Sisodia, in a written statement to court, said that he had no role in the attack and wasn't present at the spot. But on hidden camera, he bragged about the crime, saying he even accepted it before jail authorities. Sisodia had spent five weeks in jail.

"Haan maine bola ki wo gaaye kaat rahe they, maine usko kaat diya... jailer ke saamne (I told the jailer that they [the victims] were slaughtering cows so I slaughtered them)," Sisodia told NDTV.

"Pehli baar mai jail gaya, mujhe dar lagna chaaiye thaa. Lekin nai maine waha bhi khoob dhoom machaai aur jailer ne jaate hi poocha ki kis case mein aayae ho? (I wasn't scared to go to jail. I caught the attention of the jailer, who asked me what my case was)," he said.

Sisodia went on: "Maine turant kaha, 302 aur 307, full murder and half murder, wo gaaye kaat rahe thee maine usko kaat diya baat khatam (I said section 302 and 307, full and half murder, they slaughtered cows, I killed them)."

Sisodia explained how he got a hero's welcome after he got bail in the last week on July.

"Mujhe 3-4 gaadi jail par lene gai thi. Rakesh Sisodia zindabd ke naarey laagey. Mera swaagat kiya logo ne baahe failaa ke, mujhe bada garv hua (3-4 cars had come to pick me up from jail. People were raising slogans in my name. People welcomed me with open arms, I felt very proud)," he said.

"Meri fauj tayaar hai. Koi gaaye kaate, s*** mai usko katwaa denge, s*** ko khade khade. Hazaar baar jail jaana pade jaayenge (My army is ready. If anyone slaughters a cow, we will kill them and go to jail a thousand times)," he said.

He also went on to speak about police support because of the current regime.

In the video of the Hapur mob lynching, bystanders can be heard asking Qasim to be given water. Sisodia's account of this moment is chilling.

"Maine kaha tujhe paani peene kaa haq nai hai, tune marti hui gaaye ko paani nai diya. Meri fauj tujhe choregi nahi tujhe ek ek minute maaregi s*** ko. (I said he has no right to drink water, he slaughtered a cow. My army will kill him by every minute)," he said.

"Mujhe lag nai raha thaa ki s*** Qasim marega, wo bach gaya Samiudin ghutno mein se khoon tango me se khoon (I thought Qasim would die, but that Samiyuddin was bleeding)," he added.