The Supreme Court will revisit its 2013 decision that gay sex in India is a crime. The court today referred the subject to a larger bench.In 2013, the court had cancelled a high court order that had decriminalized homosexuality by overturning a colonial-era law. The court today said the decision needs to be reconsidered because of constitutional issues. "We think it appropriate to send this issue to a larger bench," the court said."Sex between two consenting adults can be crime and it needs to be debated," said the top court.