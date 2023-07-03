Supreme Court To Hear AAP's Petition On Centre's Delhi Ordinance Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow the Delhi government's challenge to a contentious central order seeking to take control of bureaucracy in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government filed a request in the Supreme Court challenging the central order last Friday.

The ordinance introduced by the BJP-led central government on May 19 establishes a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) to manage the transfer and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Chief Minister's Office yesterday slammed the NCCSA and said that bureaucrats are "overturning" the Delhi Chief Minister's decisions.

"However, this simple majority has enabled the bureaucrats to override the CM's decisions, effectively granting them unchecked power over the authority's operations. Consequently, the Chief Minister's voice, representing the will of the elected government and the people of Delhi, finds itself in the minority within the NCCSA," the Chief Minister's Office said.

However, the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat dismissed the claims and said their statement did not give the "true picture" of developments from the NCCSA meeting.

"A narrative is being projected that officers are not listening and need absolute control. NCCSA shall release the draft minutes to the press to verify the truth in public domain," the Lt Governor's Secretariat said.

The ordinance came into force just a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the AAP government had the control over bureaucrats in Delhi administration, excluding police, public order, and land.

Prior to the May 11 judgment, the Lieutenant Governor - appointed by the centre - had the executive control over the transfers and postings of all officers.