The Supreme Court said it will examine a plea on allowing entry of women to mosques without restrictions

The Supreme Court today said it will examine a plea for allowing entry of women into mosques without any restrictions, and issued a notice to the government, the Central Waqf Council and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

