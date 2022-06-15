Petition Against UP Demolitions In Supreme Court Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to follow rules while carrying out further demolitions in the state. The petition was filed by Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind which also sought strict action against officials indulging in unlawful demolition.

The petition was filed after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the demolition of any illegal buildings of people accused of involvement in clashes last week, including the home of activist Javed Mohammad – a leader with the Welfare Party of India.

Javed Mohammad's house was razed on Sunday with district development authority in Prayagraj saying parts of the building had been illegally constructed and that he had not appeared for hearings on the issue in May. His lawyers, however, said the family only received a copy of the notice late on Friday, two days before the demolition, and that the building was owned by his wife and not him.

A day earlier, a multi-storey building allegedly owned by a close aide of Nizam Qureshi, the alleged mastermind of the June 3 violence in Kanpur was demolished .

"Some objectionable and offensive remarks were made by two political leaders a few days ago which led to communal tension in numerous parts of the country. Following the remarks of the two political leaders, a bandh was called for by a group of people in the district of Kanpur in protest.

"On the day of the protest, a scuffle broke out between the Hindu and Muslim religious community, and stone-pelting took place between the two communities. That after the violence in Kanpur, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects/accused would be confiscated and demolished. Even the Chief Minister of the state has said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers," the plea said.