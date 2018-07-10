Top Court Begins Hearing On Re-Examination Of Gay Sex Law: Live Updates

New Delhi:
A clutch of petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex will be examined by a five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, beginning today. This was after the Supreme Court rejected the Centre's plea to postpone the proceedings. The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices R F Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will hear several petitions against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexuality. In 2013, the Supreme Court had overturned a Delhi High Court judgement, re-criminalising consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex.
The Supreme Court had agreed to reconsider its 2013 verdict in January this year, saying the section of people who exercise their choice should never "remain in the state of fear". The court also observed that the the determination of the order of nature was not a constant phenomenon as social morality changed from age to age.
CJI Dipak Misra to Centre:"You can argue without affidavit also".
"We wanted time to file affidavit," says ASG Tushar Mehta.
Mukul Rohatgi says, " The Ministry Of Home Affairs and the health ministry took a different stand before the Delhi High Court. The Centre didn't file its affidavit and didn't file appeal. So the Centre's stand is clear as daylight."
The Chief Justice Of India Dipak Misra said the Supreme Court was only examining the correctness of the 2013 verdict that set aside the Delhi High verdict, which quashed Section 377
Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said the law valid 50 years ago goes invalid because society has changed
The Supreme Court's privacy judgement talks about sexual freedom and this means the court is approving the Delhi High Court verdict, argues Mukul Rohatgi
Mukul Rohatgi to Supreme Court: "This is not a matter of choice and it has something to do with genes". He further adds, "Our sexual orientation has nothing do with the gender issue."
Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, while arguing for one of the petitioners, said, "We want a declaration to protect our rights. We are in a sexual minority."
"We hope things will work well this time. When the law is a certain way for everybody then why does it have to be different for us alone? The way we are is not unnatural": Jaya, an LGBT activist, told news agency ANI.
