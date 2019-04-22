'Share Report On PM Biopic With Producers': Top Court Tells Poll Body

PM Modi biopic was earlier scheduled for a release on April 12.

The Supreme Court today asked the Election Commission to share its report on "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the movie producers three days after the poll body submitted the report in the top court in a sealed cover.

Last week, the top court had asked the poll body to watch the movie and file its opinion in a sealed cover by April 19 after the movie producers challenged the Election Commission order that stopped the biopic's release till the end of national elections.

Sources have told NDTV that election commission in its opinion submitted to the top court stuck to its decision to stop the release of the movie during polls.

In its order on April 10, the poll body had said that any biopic "which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be displayed in the electronic media", effectively banning the screening of the film, coinciding with the start of national elections. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on April 12.

After a special screening was organised for the poll body officials on the directions of top court on April 17, Vivek Oberoi, who plays the title role of PM Modi in the biopic, had said he was happy with the Election Commission's response. "We asked them (Election Commission) how did you like the film? Can't tell you their response but we were happy with their answer," he had said.

The Supreme Court bench, headed Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, has said it will now hear the plea by the movie's producers on Friday.

The seven-phased national elections, which began on April 11, will continue till May 19; votes will be counted on May 23.

