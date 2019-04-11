Get Green Cracker Formula Ready: Top Court To Centre

The top court directed the Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to approve the green cracker formulation

Get Green Cracker Formula Ready: Top Court To Centre

Supreme Court noted that the manufacturing of green crackers must begin as soon as possible.


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to approve chemical composition of green crackers by May 15.

It noted that the manufacturing of green crackers in the country must begin as soon as possible.

The top court directed the Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to approve the green cracker formulation and submit its report to the Centre to grant approval by May 15



