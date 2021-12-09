Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Zakia Jafri's Plea On Gujarat Riots

Zakia Jafri has sought a fresh probe into the 2002 riots. (File)

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a petition seeking a fresh probe in the 2002 Gujarat riots by activist Teesta Setalvad and Zakia Jafri, the widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed during the violence.

Zakia Jafri yesterday told the top court that she had not tried to "implicate" then state Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was told by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal - representing Ms Jafri - that they have not argued at all about any alleged involvement of the former Chief Minister and they are on the issue of a larger conspiracy which was not probed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"I have nothing more as far as the ex-Chief Minister is concerned. I don't want to argue it and I have never argued it. Let's be clear on it," Mr Sibal told the bench, adding, "At no stage did I try and implicate the ex-Chief Minister nor did I argue it. I am not arguing it even now."

Citing "no prosecutable evidence", the SIT had closed its investigation in February 2012 - a decade after the riots - giving a clean chit to 64 accused, including then Chief Minister.

"No larger conspiracy behind Gujarat riots. There is no need to keep this pot boiling... your Lordships should give closure," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the SIT, told the top court earlier this month.

"Some of the witnesses were given tutored and prepared statements by activist Teesta Setalvad," the SIT claimed.

Ehsan Jafri, the former MP, was among the 68 people killed in the violence, a day after the Godhra train incident. The S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt in Godhra, killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat in 2002.