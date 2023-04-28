Supreme Court Rejects Request Challenging Caste Survey In Bihar

The top court also directed the Patna High Court to decide the matter expeditiously.

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea challenging the Bihar Government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey and census in the state.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to go to the Patna High Court and moved an application for an early hearing on interim relief.

The court was hearing a plea by Youth for Equality challenging caste-based survey and census in Bihar.

The court remarked that there is so much casteism in Bihar in various fields including bureaucracy, politics and service.

