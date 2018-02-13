Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Investigating Chhattisgarh's AgustaWestland Chopper Deal The petitioners have alleged that in July 2008, a bank account in the name of 'Abhishak Singh' was opened in the British Virgin Islands, and on August 1, 2008, one of the firms purportedly involved in the deal wound up operations.

A bench of justices AK Goel and UU Lalit dismissed the plea by non-governmental organisation Swaraj Abhiyan and others seeking probe into the purchase of the helicopter. "We do not find any grounds to accept the prayer for probe. The petition is dismissed," the bench said.



The Supreme Court had on January 31 posed searching questions to the Chhattisgarh government on the purchase of an AgustaWestland helicopter for VIP use in 2006-07 and asked what was the "interest" of Chief Minister Raman Singh's son, Abhishek Singh, in this.



The petitioners have alleged that in July 2008, a bank account in the name of 'Abhishak Singh' was opened in the British Virgin Islands, and on August 1, 2008, one of the firms purportedly involved in the deal wound up operations.



They have alleged that there's a "strong possibility" that money paid as commission in the deal ultimately reached the bank account.



The NGO had said that a proposal of the state in December 2006 said that helicopters firms should be invited to make their representations, but later, no company was called and a tender was issued only for one AgustaWestland chopper.



The court had said it was only concerned as to whether any "fraud or hanky-panky" was committed in securing the deal, and made it clear that it was not questioning the choice of the helicopter.





