Supreme Court Refuses To Release YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport

The Supreme Court has refused to release the passport of podcaster and YouTube personality Ranveer Allahbadia - who is being investigated for his 'sex and parents' comment on stand-up comedy show 'India's Got Latent'. The court, however, said it would consider the plea after the investigation is over, which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said would be within two weeks.

Mr Allahbadia had today offered an undertaking to maintain a level of 'decency' in his shows as he sought the modification of court orders to deposit his passport. He said not having his passport - which means he cannot travel abroad for shows - was affecting his livelihood.

Appearing for him, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh his client had filed that undertaking and joined the investigation.

The court, however, felt that allowing Mr Allahbadia to travel abroad could delay the course of the investigation and, therefore, sought input from Mr Mehta - who represented the Maharashtra and Assam governments, whose police forces are leading this inquiry - on a potential timeline.

Mr Mehta told the court the investigations are likely to be completed in two weeks.

The court then said it would re-consider Mr Allahbadia's plea after that time.

Meanwhile, the court also extended its order giving him interim protection from arrest over cases in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur. The court had first granted this protection last month, when he had been told to submit his passport. The court also fired a scathing rebuke at Mr Allahbadia, declaring "there is something dirty in his mind that is spread by this programme".

Earlier this month the court had allowed him to resume his podcasts, subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Last week Mr Allahbadia resumed his programme - 'The Ranveer Show' - with a video statement in which he said he planned to use his platform more responsibly, especially in light of his significant influence on younger audiences.

Police from Mumbai (including a Cyber Department team) and Guwahati had filed cases against Mr Allahbadia and are conducting inquiries into the allegedly obscene comments that were made during an episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

After the row broke, Allahbadia offered an apology and blamed a lapse in judgement.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate... it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video message. He also acknowledged he had misused his platform. "I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.