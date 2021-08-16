Supreme Court Puts Centre On 10-Day Notice Over Vacancies In Tribunals

Despite repeated instructions nothing has been done on vacacies in tribunals, said the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today put the centre on a 10-day deadline over appointments to various tribunals across the country. Despite repeated instructions nothing has been done, the top court said in a sharp rebuke to the centre.

"We will give you 10 days to fill vacancies," Chief Justice NV Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court was hearing a petition seeking directions for the constitution of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) appellate tribunal which had not been set up even after four years of the GST Act being in existence as well as other connected matters on vacancies in other tribunals across the country.

"This is a serious issue. Either continue tribunals or close them," said Chief Justice Ramana.

"If you want to appoint. Nothing will prevent you from appointing. But you are not showing us a single appointment," he added.

The centre, on its part, assured the top court that appointments to these quasi-judicial bodies - known for domain expertise and quick resolution of disputes - will be made soon.

Tushar Mehta said one appointment had been made in Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and others were under process.

"Every time the government says "Appointment is under process". That has no meaning," said Chief Justice Ramana.

On August 6, the Supreme Court had called the non-filling of vacancies at various tribunals a "very sorry state of affairs".

"We must know a clear stand on continuation of tribunals or closing of tribunals. It appears that bureaucracy does not want these tribunals," the top court had said.

In November last, the Supreme Court had directed the centre to constitute a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) which would act as an independent body to supervise appointments and functioning as well as take care of the administrative and infrastructural needs of tribunals across the country.