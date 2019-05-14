'Walk Free But...': Top Court To BJP Leader On Mamata Banerjee's Morphed Pic

Priyanka Sharma was arrested after she shared a morphed photo of Mamata Banerjee.

BJP activist Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested last week for sharing a morphed photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, must apologise immediately after her release, the Supreme Court said today.

The 26-year-old was given a conditional bail after she approached the top court on Monday.

"Is there any difficulty in apologising? We are asking her to apologise for herself. Feedom of speech ends where it affects others rights," the Supreme Court said today.

Ms Sharma's lawyer argued that "if one is asked to apologise for memes, will citizens come and apologise for a caricature". Lawyer Neeraj Kishan Kaul said Priyanka Sharma did not create the morp[hed picture and she is being made to apologise only because of her association with the BJP.

Priyanka Sharma was arrested last Friday after she shared a photo in which Mamata Banerjee's face has been photo-shopped on the form of actor Priyanka Chopra. In the original picture, the actor was photographed at the MET Gala in New York.

Priyanka Sharma was picked up by the police from her home and was sent to two weeks' judicial custody.

The BJP youth wing activist's mother had claimed her daughter's arrest was politically motivated. The arrest had provoked anger and strong protests, not just by the BJP but also by other social media users.

On Monday, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma denounced the West Bengal government for the arrest of the BJP activist and said that such politics is neither good for the country nor the state.

