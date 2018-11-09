Supreme Court Orders Goa Court To Hold Hearing In Tarun Tejpal Rape Case

Tarun Tejpal has been out on bail since May 2014. (File)

The Supreme Court today asked a trial court in Goa, which is hearing a rape case against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, to put the trial on hold until the top court hears the matter on November 27.

The decision was taken by a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan who has put the trial on hold till November 27.

Earlier on October 4, the top court had asked the trial court in Goa's Mapusa town, not to proceed with the hearing of the case till October 31.

"An interim order dated October 4, 2018, would continue till the next date of hearing," the Bench said.

Tarun Tejpal is accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

The former Editor-In-Chief of news magazine Tehelka, had denied all allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

The trial court had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint to which he had pleaded not guilty.

He had challenged the trial court's charges in the Supreme Court seeking a discharge from the case.