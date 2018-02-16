Supreme Court Judgment On 120-Year-Old Cauvery Dispute Today: 10 Points

Cauvery water dispute has caused disruptions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for last 120 years

New Delhi: Three judges of the Supreme Court will today deliver their verdict on the Cauvery water dispute that has been a source of tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has survived several attempts to resolve the differences over the last 120 years. Both states insist that they are hopeful of a favourable order but have also kept police reinforcements at hand to hold peace in the state if the court ruling is seen to go against it.