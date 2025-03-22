Supreme Court Judges Visit Manipur, Open Free Legal Aid, Medical Camps, Meet Displaced People At Relief Camps

Manipur witnessed a historic event with the visit of five judges of the Supreme Court where Justice BR Gavai, who is also the Executive Chairman of NALSA, virtually inaugurated free legal services camps, free medical camps, and four legal aid clinics from Churachandpur district.

Justice Gavai was accompanied by other Supreme Court judges Justices Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh.

Manipur High Court Chief Justice D Krishnakumar, high court judge and MASLSA Executive Chairman Justice A Bimol Singh, high court judge Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, and high court judge Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu were also part of the programmes.

The medical camps held at 106 relief camps covered all the 290 relief camps by joining relief camps that are nearby together. Some 400 doctors and 800 supporting staff worked at the medical camps.

The four legal aid clinics were inaugurated at LMS Law College, Nongpok Sanjenbam, Thongkhong Laxmi Bazar in Imphal, and Somdal village in Ukhrul.

The chief secretary, director general of police, judicial officers, senior lawyers, members of the Bar, district administration officials, representatives of departments, etc attended the inauguration.

Justice Gavai said the Constitution guarantees all citizens access to justice in a speedy and affordable manner. To fulfill this, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) reaches out to the remotest areas of the country, he said.

A just society is built on principles like accessibility to justice, healthcare, and opportunities that empower individuals, Justice Gavai said, adding internally displaced people who are among the most vulnerable face significant challenges in rebuilding their lives.

"It is our moral and constitutional duty to ensure that they are not left behind in this process," Justice Gavai said.

The legal services institutions will play a crucial role in ensuring that displaced people get their rightful entitlements. The special legal aid clinics set up by MASLSA within the displaced communities will offer free legal assistance, empowering people to seek justice and protect their rights, Justice Gavai said.

He assured displaced people that legal services institutions stand with them in their journey towards rebuilding their lives.

"Our country is a true example of unity in diversity. Manipur is going through a difficult time but with the assistance of everyone, the legislative, the executive and the judiciary, these difficulties will be over soon," Justice Gavai said.

The Supreme Court judges distributed sanad of 41 newly enrolled lawyers from Churachandpur and study materials to the re-enrolled students. Relief material comprising jumbo box, mosquito nets, emergency lamps and milk powder for infant and children, buckets, mugs and diapers were also distributed to displaced people in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.