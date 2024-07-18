"Re-Exam Only On Concrete Footing": Supreme Court On NEET-UG Row

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra are hearing the plea

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, which was held on May 5. The Supreme Court has said the re-examination can only be done on a concrete footing that sanctity has been lost on a large scale.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra commenced the crucial hearing, saying that it has "social ramifications". It also asked petitioners to show the paper leak was "systemic" and affected the entire examination, warranting cancellation.

The bench is hearing more than 40 petitions, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking the transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.

On the issue of the ongoing probe in the alleged leak of NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court has said, "The CBI probe is on. If what the CBI has told us is revealed, it will affect the investigation and people will become wise."

During the hearing in Supreme Court, the Centre has cited the data analytics of the results of NEET-UG 2024 conducted by IIT-Madras, which found there was neither any indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates benefiting from it and scoring abnormally high marks.

The NEET-UG re-examination can only be done on a concrete footing that sanctity has been lost on a large scale, the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court has asked petitioners to show paper leak was systemic and affected entire examination, warranting cancellation.