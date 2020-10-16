Plea For Removal Of Maharashtra Government, President's Rule Dismissed By Top Court

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is in alliance with the NCP and the Congress.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking a direction for the removal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra and President's Rule in the state.

Cancelling the request, a bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, "You you at liberty to approach the President, don't come here."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are the alliance partners of Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP had contested the Maharashtra election as allies but fell out over how to form government together, with the Shiv Sena insisting on a better share in ministries. The Sena finally broke off ties with the BJP and formed a government with rivals NCP and the Congress.

The petition against the 2019 Maharashtra government was filed by three Delhi residents.