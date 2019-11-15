Top Court Dismisses Plea Challenging DK Shivakumar's Bail In Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

