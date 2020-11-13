Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers For 2 Hours In Telangana

The Supreme Court has allowed sale and use of green firecrackers for two hours in Telangana. (File)

The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and use of green crackers - considered to be less polluting - for two hours in Telangana, where the state government had imposed a complete ban following an order from the state High Court.

The judgement was given by a two-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sajiv Khanna in an urgent hearing.

The Telangana Fireworks Dealers' Association approached the top court when the state government issued an order to close shops selling fireworks after the High Court imposed a ban on sale and use of crackers by people and organisations on Thursday.

Allowing the 2-hour relaxation, the Supreme Court has added that the Telangana state government would have to heed restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal on November 9.

While banning the use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi, neighbouring areas and all cities with "poor" air quality, the green court had allowed sale and use of less polluting "green crackers" in areas where air pollution was "moderate" or below only for two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chatt, Guru Purab New Year and Christmas.