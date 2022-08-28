Noida Demolition: Will Expressway Be Shut? Traffic Officer Answers Queries

The expressway will be closed for 30 minutes, senior traffic police officer Ganesh Saha told NDTV.

The Noida expressway will remain closed for 30 minutes -- from 15 minutes before the demolition blast to 15 minutes after -- as the Supertech twin towers are brought down later this afternoon, senior traffic police officer Ganesh Saha told NDTV.

"The arrangements have been made, and our plan has been put in motion. We are proceeding as per the plan. We have earmarked parking areas for mediapersons and residents of the nearby area. Traffic near the towers is being diverted since 7 am," he said.

Speaking on when the Noida and Greater Noida expressway will be shut, Mr Saha replied, "We will shut it 15 minutes before the blast. The time of the blast has been finalised, but if any last-minute changes take place, we will adjust the time accordingly. We plan to reopen it once the dust settles. As per plan, the expressway will be closed for 30 minutes, but this would depend on the situation."

The traffic officer also listed the arrangements made to tackle any emergency situation. "Ten hospitals have been identified for any exigency. A green corridor is also ready, in case anyone needs to be rushed out of the area. We have conducted a dry run to prepare police personnel to deal with such a situation," he said.

He said the evacuation exercise in the area is complete. "We are working in close coordination with the Noida authority and resident welfare associations," he said.

Asked if he has any message for Noida residents, he said, "All safety arrangements are in place. The firm handling this is experienced in such demolitions. We have issued advisories. People need not be scared. This will be completed smoothly."

The twin towers, which are taller than the Qutub Minar, will be demolished at 2.30 pm today by a massive explosion. The buildings, which have been declared illegal by the courts, have been rigged with 3,700 kg of explosives for the big blast that will bring them down.