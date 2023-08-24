'Superpower In Space': How India's Moon Landing Made Headlines Across Globe

The incredible feat was hailed by news websites and newspapers across the world.

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon after the ambitious Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander achieved a soft touchdown on the lunar surface on Wednesday. The historic feat has catapulted India into the elite space club – becoming only the fourth country to have a space probe on the moon after the US, China and the erstwhile USSR.

The incredible feat was hailed by news websites and newspapers across the world, with publications commending India's space prowess and highlighting the moon mission's impact on the future of space exploration.

“India Is On The Moon': Lander's Success Moves Nation To Next Space Chapter” read the headline on The New York Times. The newspaper said, “Two visitors from India — a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan” arrived on the moon's surface and “a roar ripped through the ISRO compound”.

“The Indian public already takes great pride in the accomplishments of the nation's space program,” it added.

“India has made history as its Moon mission becomes the first to land in the lunar south pole region,” the BBC said in its report, adding that India is now one of the four elite countries to conquer the moon.

The Guardian highlighted that the landing marks India's “emergence as a space power”, adding that the Centre is now looking to strengthen private space launches and satellite businesses.

The Washington Post said the Indian spacecraft landed on “uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water” as the country “cements its growing prowess in space and technology”

Al Jazeera stated that the mission has confirmed “India's standing as a space power” days after a “similar Russian lander” failed, referring to the Luna-25 crash.

“Chandrayaan-3's landing site is also closer to the moon's south pole than any other spacecraft in history India,” CNN said while acknowledging that the endevaour has the potential to “cement India's status as a global superpower in space.”

Pakistan based newspapers Dawn and The Tribune said the landing was a “historic moment for India.”

South African newspaper The Star congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the moon mission as the country is hosting the prime minister for the ongoing BRICS Meet. “India's Modi Out Of This World,” read the headline.

