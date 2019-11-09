Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar To Address World Tolerance Summit In Dubai

"It is a privilege and opportunity for me to participate at the summit," Anand Kumar said.

Super 30 fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to address a two-day ''World Tolerance Summit'' beginning November 13 in Dubai.

The summit is an initiative of the International Institute for Tolerance, as part of UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's global drive.

"It is a privilege and opportunity for me to participate at the summit which will be a gathering of government leaders, key figures from the public and private sectors, peacekeeping ambassadors and change-makers from around the world," Mr Kumar said in a statement in Patna.

"Tolerance is the most important thing in today's world to make it a happy place. Without it, our development is getting diluted and tolerance will come only when the society is educated and hence able to understand each other's problems," he added.

Actor Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic which was screened recently was based on life and achievements of Mr Kumar.

Anand Kumar has been included in the list of speakers at the summit for his pioneering effort to usher in social change by using education as a potent tool against poverty through his Super 30 coaching institute.

The centre run by the mathematician nurtures talented students from underprivileged sections for admission in India's premiere IITs by providing them free of cost residential coaching.

The charitable venture claims to have churned out hundreds of successful IIT aspirants since it was established nearly two decades ago.

Anand Kumar has earlier been invited to famed institutions like Harvard, Stanford, MIT and other places to speak about his pioneering journey.

The conference will focus on how education and knowledge-sharing can be powerful tool to raise awareness on tolerance in diversity, the Super 30 founder said.

