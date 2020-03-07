Rs 10 Crore Bank Fraud Accused On The Run Abroad Brought To India

The CBI had filed a case against Sunny Kalra in December 2015.

In second successful deportation in a bank defraud case since Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank Scam surfaced in 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation today brought back Sunny Kalra - an accused in a Rs 10 crore loan fraud - to Delhi from Muscat in Oman.

A case was registered against Sunny Kalra, White Tiger Steels Private Limited, his wife and several others by the CBI in December, 2015, for "fraudulently obtaining loan for his firm", according to officials.

More than a year after taking over the case, the probe agency filed a chargesheet on December 22, 2016, against Kalra, his wife and three PNB officials -- then chief manager, manager and assistant general manager of the bank.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Sunny Kalra on May 31, 2016 on the request of the CBI.

"Both (Kalra and his wife) were absconding since the registration of a first information report in the loan defraud case. Interpol helped trace the probe agency trace his location," a CBI spokesperson said, adding that his wife

This is the second such deportation in a bank fraud case. Vinay Mittal, accused of defrauding PNB and Corporation Bank, to the tune of Rs 40 crore, was deported from Singapore in October 2018.

Seventy-two people facing charges of financial irregularities and fraud have fled the country and efforts are being made to bring them back home, Foreign Ministry had informed Lok Sabha last month.

The accused will be produced before a court in Delhi.