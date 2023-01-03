As Car Dragged Woman, Driver Felt Something Stuck, Others Said No: Sources

After her body fell on the road, the men fled the scene.

The men who allegedly hit a woman with their car and dragged her for about 13 kilometers through the streets of west Delhi have made some new revelations during their interrogation.

The man who was driving the car has told the police that a few kilometers after hitting Anjali Singh's scooty in the early hours of Sunday, he felt that something was stuck under the car, but the other four occupants asked him to drive away, sources say.

The five accused, sources say, have told police that they immediately fled the spot after hitting Anjali because they were panicked.

Her body was later found on the road without clothes and with a broken back and leg in Delhi's Kanjhawala sending shock waves across the country on New Year.

They have also confessed to being drunk. Official sources say they consumed more than two bottles of liquor inside the car.

The accident took place at around 2 am in Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday when Anjali was returning home from work.

While Deepak Khanna was driving, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan and Mithun were sitting in the car.

After driving for a few kilometers, Deepak had realised that something was tangled in the undercarriage of the car, officials said, adding that when he asked the other four men to check, they asked him to drive on.

The car was stopped in Kanjhawala's Jonti village after Mithun, who was sitting on the front next to Deepak, saw Anjali's hand while taking a u-turn,

After her body fell on the road, the men, instead of getting down and helping her, fled the scene.

The accused then returned the car to Ashutosh who had loaned it to them.

When police traced the owner of the car, Lokesh, he told them he had loaned it to Ashutosh, who loaned it to his friends Amit and Deepak.

They were arrested on Sunday night.

Home Minister Amit Shah, amid massive protests by locals, has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The men have been charged of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

Anjali Singh lived with her mother and younger siblings in Aman Vihar in Northwest Delhi. Her father died some years ago.

Rekha, the woman's mother, alleged that the men had sexually assaulted her. "Her clothes cannot be completely torn off. Her entire body was naked when they found her. I want a full investigation and justice," she said.