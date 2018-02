Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Golden Temple on February 21, a party leader said today.The Canadian premier is on week-long visit to India accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien.During his visit, Mr Trudeau would go to Amritsar, Mumbai and Delhi. He was in Agra yesterday and in Gujarat today. On February 21, Mr Trudeau will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, and is also expected to visit the partition museum, officials said."Sukhbir Badal will welcome the Canadian PM at the Golden Temple. He will honour Trudeau as party president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)," said SAD spokesman and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema.