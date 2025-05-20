Key Accused In Murder Case Attacked Inside Karnataka Jail

A key accused in the murder case of a Hindutva activist was on Monday attacked inside a Mangaluru jail. The police said that Noushad, who is the prime accused in the murder case of Suhas Shetty, was attacked when a fight broke out in the quarantine cell section of the Mangaluru District Jail on Monday evening.

The fight began when a few undertrial inmates standing near the office area allegedly stared "aggressively" at other inmates, the police said.

It led to verbal abuse and shouting between the two groups, the police said. They then broke cement blocks and threw them at each other.

Noushad reportedly sustained a leg injury in the incident.

Some inmates from another barrack also entered the office room and smashed the glass door with their hands, the police said.

Noushad is among 11 people who have been arrested in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty, who was killed on a busy road in Mangaluru on May 1.

Noushad is accused of having conspired with the others and directly participated in the crime. He has six previous criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery conspiracy, registered at various police stations.

Suhas Shetty was reportedly associated with various local Hindutva outfits and had several cases registered against him, including for assault and unlawful assembly.

He was also the key accused in the 2022 murder case of a 23-year-old man, Mohammed Fazil, in Mangaluru. Fazil's murder was widely believed to be a retaliatory killing following the assassination of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru.