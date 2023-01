The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. (File)

The list of Padma awardees, which was announced on Wednesday, included the late Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty for social work and Kumar Mangalam Birla in the field of trade and industry. President Murmu has approved 106 Padma Awards this year, seven of who are posthumous awardees.

Here is the full list of people who won the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.