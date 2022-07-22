Sudarsan Pattnaik Honours President-Elect Droupadi Murmu With Spectacular Sand Art

Picture shows magnificent sand art of Droupadi Murmu Created by Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik built a sand sculpture on a Puri beach to congratulate President-elect Droupadi Murmu. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential Candidate was on Thursday elected the country's 15th President.

She will be the first tribal leader to become the country's President, defeating the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Mr Pattnaik shared a picture of the sculpture on his Twitter handle on Thursday with the following message, "Heartiest congratulations to the people's President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win. My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha."

Heartiest congratulations to the people's President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/M9ulRxxAYF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 21, 2022

The post has amassed over 24,000 likes in just one day and thousands of users have re-tweeted it. Twitter users have flooded the comment section with heartfelt remarks and congratulating the new president of country.

"Congratulations, Madam President. We are confident that you'll make Bharat greater and stronger," commented a user while another simply said, "Congratulations president of India."

A substantial number of opposition MLAs voted in favour of the 64-year-old. According to sources, around 125 MLAs and 17 opposition MPs cross-voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu.

Droupadi Murmu even won an unexpected vote from Kerala, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not a single MLA in the 140-member assembly. The ruling Left-led coalition and the opposition Congress-led UDF had both announced their support for Yashwant Sinha.