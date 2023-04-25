First Batch Of Indians Leaves Sudan Under 'Operation Kaveri'

Operation Kaveri: Indians evacuated from Sudan on board the INS Sumedha

The first group of Indians stranded in Sudan has left the conflict-hit nation in an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the Indians on board the INS Sumedha. Some held the national flag to thank the government for arranging for their evacuation.

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under Operation Kaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," Mr Bagchi tweeted.