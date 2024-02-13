No Mental Illness Sign Or Death Wish: Cops On CEO Accused Of Killing Son

She was arrested on January 8 on the way to Bengaluru with the body of her son in a bag

Suchana Seth, CEO of an AI start-up accused of killing her four-year-old son, did not show any signs of mental disorder or psychotic behaviour during a medical examination, police told a court here on Tuesday.

Police presented before the Goa children's court the report of the medical examination conducted on February 2 at the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour here.

It did not reveal any case of "psychopathology" (mental illness), nor did Ms Seth report any active death wish or suicidal tendency, the report said.

She gave clear and rational answers and "her judgment is intact and no psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in responses," it added.

The report was submitted to the court -- which deals with cases where victims are minor -- in response to her father's application claiming that Seth was suffering from mental illness and police should get her mental health assessed.

Ms Seth, 39, who headed a Bengaluru based start-up, was arrested on January 8 on the way to Bengaluru with the body of her son stuffed in a bag. According to police, she killed the child in a service apartment in Goa.

She is currently in judicial custody.

