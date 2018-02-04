"Such Minor Incidents Happen Everywhere," Says Uttar Pradesh Minister On Kasganj Clashes Chandan Gupta's death had led to a spiral of violence in the town in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chandan Gupta's family protested in Kasganj and demanded he be honoured as a "martyr". Kanpur: Days after a 22-year-old man was killed in clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, state minister minister Satyadev Pachauri on Saturday stoked a potential controversy calling the violence a "minor incident".



"Such minor incidents happen often... everywhere. There is no need to pay much heed," he told the media when asked about the clashes that erupted on Republic Day in the town.



Clashes ensued in the city on Republic Day following a "Tiranga Bike Rally" in Kasganj. The violence claimed a local, Chandan Gupta's life which further triggered a spiral of violence in the town. Amid the aftermath, at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.



Mr Pachauri, Uttar Pradesh minister for Khadi, village industries and textile, held district authorities responsible for the incident. "Officials should have taken strict steps to check lawbreakers before the situation took a turn for the worse," he said.



