Students From This Institute Get 9 Of The Top 10 AIIMS MBBS Ranks Allen Career Institute made it to the Limca Book of Records last year after its students bagged all the top ten ranks in the AIIMS MBBS exam, Mr Maheshwari said.

Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS MBBS Result: 9 of the top 10 students in the all-India exam are from Allen Career Institute Kota Kota: Rajasthan's coaching class capital Kota, known to churn out toppers, did it once again on Monday as nine students from a city institute were among the top 10 in the AIIMS MBBS entrance test 2018. The results for the exam were declared on Monday.



Nine students of Kota's Allen Career Institute bagged All India Rank or AIR 2 to 10, institute director Brajesh Maheshwari said.



Three of these nine students were enrolled in the distance learning programme - Ramneek Kaur Mahal (AIR 2), Manraj Sra (AIR 4) and Eishvauk Aggarwal (AIR 10), he said.



The others are Mehak Arora (AIR 3), Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan (AIR 5), Abdur Rehman Asrarul Haque (AIR 6), Sangeet Rathi (AIR 7), Amulya Gupta (AIR 8) and Somal Aggarwal (AIR 9). All of them are from the institute's classroom programme, he added.



Pankaj Chauhan also bagged AIR 1 in the Scheduled Castes category.



Another classroom programme student of the institute, Prince Chaudhary (AIR 18) topped in the OBC category, Mr Maheshwari said.



He went on to say that 34 students of the institute were among the top 50.



Allen Career Institute made it to the Limca Book of Records last year after its students bagged all the top ten ranks in the AIIMS MBBS exam, Mr Maheshwari said.



The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam is held for admissions to courses at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur and Nagpur.



The exam was conducted online on May 26 and 27. The number of students declared eligible for counselling is four times the number of seats available.





Rajasthan's coaching class capital Kota, known to churn out toppers, did it once again on Monday as nine students from a city institute were among the top 10 in the AIIMS MBBS entrance test 2018. The results for the exam were declared on Monday.Nine students of Kota's Allen Career Institute bagged All India Rank or AIR 2 to 10, institute director Brajesh Maheshwari said.Three of these nine students were enrolled in the distance learning programme - Ramneek Kaur Mahal (AIR 2), Manraj Sra (AIR 4) and Eishvauk Aggarwal (AIR 10), he said.The others are Mehak Arora (AIR 3), Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan (AIR 5), Abdur Rehman Asrarul Haque (AIR 6), Sangeet Rathi (AIR 7), Amulya Gupta (AIR 8) and Somal Aggarwal (AIR 9). All of them are from the institute's classroom programme, he added.Pankaj Chauhan also bagged AIR 1 in the Scheduled Castes category.Another classroom programme student of the institute, Prince Chaudhary (AIR 18) topped in the OBC category, Mr Maheshwari said.He went on to say that 34 students of the institute were among the top 50.Allen Career Institute made it to the Limca Book of Records last year after its students bagged all the top ten ranks in the AIIMS MBBS exam, Mr Maheshwari said. The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam is held for admissions to courses at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur and Nagpur.The exam was conducted online on May 26 and 27. The number of students declared eligible for counselling is four times the number of seats available. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter