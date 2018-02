A non-teaching staff member of a school in Bengal has been detained after a student of Class 2 said he had been sexually assaulting her for a month. Protests were held outside the school, located in Howrah near Kolkata, after the child's mother reported the assault.Locals said the parents had also tried to attack the man while the police was escorting him away. The school says the man has been working there for 18 years and had a clean record.