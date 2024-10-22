Student Chasing Dog Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hyderabad Hotel, Dies

Police said the student died on the spot.

A student attending a birthday celebration at a Hyderabad hotel fell to his death from the third floor while chasing a dog.

Officials said Uday Kumar, 24, a polytechnic student was celebrating a friend's birthday on the third floor of the VV Pride Hotel in Chandanagar on Sunday evening when he stepped out onto the corridor, where he spotted a dog.

In CCTV footage, Kumar can be seen playfully chasing the dog down the corridor. As the corridor ends, the dog turns right and Kumar tries to do the same, but loses his footing and falls through an open window.

Police officials said Kumar died on the spot and his body was taken to the Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered by the Chandanagar police.