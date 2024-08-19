'Like Indira Gandhi...': Student Arrested For 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee' Post

The police also alleged that the accused disclosed the identity of the Kolkata rape-murder victim.

A second-year BCom student has been arrested by Kolkata Police for a provocative social media post that incited violence against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The accused, Kirti Sharma, who operated under the handle "kirtisocial" on Instagram, is accused of encouraging others to assassinate the Chief Minister in a manner reminiscent of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The post, which read, "Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi. If you can't do it, I wouldn't disappoint," quickly gained attention after several Trinamool Congress supporters flagged it to the authorities. The police also alleged that the accused disclosed the identity and photograph of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Kolkata Police released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "A complaint was received regarding the accused person, having the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The posts disclosed the picture and identity of the victim, which is highly offensive in nature. Additionally, the accused shared two stories containing offensive comments and life threats against the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. These comments are provocative and may create social unrest and promote hatred among communities."

The Kolkata Police has cracked down heavily on social media posts related to the rape-murder incident. Summons were issued to Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray after he publicly demanded that the CBI interrogate the Kolkata police commissioner. The police also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two prominent doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the victim.

