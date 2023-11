Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby cities after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal late on Friday night. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology posted on X, formerly Twitter.