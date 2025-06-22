"If Peace Will Not Come Quickly...": What Trump Said After Striking Iran

There will either be peace or tragedy, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel.

"This cannot continue. There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran, far greater than what we have witnessed over the last eight days," Mr Trump told a press briefing at the Oval Office.

"Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal, but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill," he added.

The US' attack on Iran's three nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan came after days of deliberation and long before the President's self-imposed two-week deadline to take a call. His decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran is viewed as a major escalation of the conflict.

Iranian media reported that part of Fordo nuclear site was 'attacked by enemy strikes'.

Mr Trump said the strikes on the three nuclear facilities in Iran were a "spectacular military success. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," he said.

He also said the strikes' objective was to stop Iran's "nuclear enrichment capacity and put a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror".

President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.'



First comes strength, then comes peace.



And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025

Thanking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said: "I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done."

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said no other military in the world could have carried out the strikes on Iran. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said "this is a historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the World". "Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!" he said.

In a separate post, the US President congratulated the "great American Warriors". "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.

Mr Benjamin also thanked Mr Trump for the strikes. "President Trump and I often say: 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength," he said on X.

The air war between Israel and Iran began on June 13 when the former attacked the latter, in what it said was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons - an ambition Tehran denies. The attack raised alarms in a region that has been on edge since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.