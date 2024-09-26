Stopped From Drinking Alcohol, Man Kills Father In Gorakhpur

A young man in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, killed his father after he tried to stop him from drinking. The police said he hit his father on the head with a brick, and finding him dead, tried to disguise it as suicide.

Jitendra Srivastava, a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh police, said after a dispute, Kanhaiya Tiwari --- a resident of Gorakhpur -- had hit his father on the head. Then he tried to hang him from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide.

A CCTV video from the road and a cellphone video by a neighbour captured part of the quarrel. The son, carring a brick, is seen following his father, shouting that he would kill him. The cellphone video from a back lane showed him throw the brick at the older man. But he missed. Then he got hold of a stick his father was carrying and tried beating him with it.

When the matter was discovered, the man, Satya Prakash Tiwari, was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The son has been arrested.

Satya Prakash Tiwari's wife had died earlier. He lived in the village with his only son. Both worked as laborers.

Locals said Kanhaiya Tiwari used to drink alcohol every day, which led to frequent arguments at home.