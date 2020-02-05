Stones Thrown At Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy After Public Meeting In Bihar

The leaders - who were also part of the 'Save Constitution Morcha' - were unhurt.

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy was attacked again today as he was on his way back after a public meeting in Bihar. The 33-year old, who is now part of the CPI, was addressing the people on the Citizenship Amendment Act along with other anti-CAA protesters as part of the march he is spearheading.

The convoy came under attack while on way to Saharsa after a meeting at Supaul district. While it was passing through a local market, protestors pelted stones at it, in which glasses of several vehicles were damaged.

The leaders - who were also part of the 'Save Constitution Morcha' - were unhurt.

This was the second time in four days that Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy was attacked. Stones were thrown at his vehicle on Saturday as his convoy passed through Saran district. Two of the vehicles were damaged at the time.

The former leader of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union -- one of the sharpest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- has also been a foremost protester against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The two central initiatives would "affect Muslims as well as every poor citizen who does not possess the required documents", he earlier told NDTV. "If the government does not give up its divide-and-rule strategy, all the people who love this country and its constitution will come out agitating," he had said.

On Thursday, Kanhaiya Kumar and Congress's Shakeel Ahmed Khan started their protest march from Bhitiharva in West Champaran. The march made headlines after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled up the police personnel who stopped them as they passed through the West Champaran district.