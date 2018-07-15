Stone Quarry Worker Blows Himself Up Using Explosives: Rajasthan Police

A 30-year-old stone quarry worker blew himself up with explosives used in mines (Representational)

A 30-year-old stone quarry worker, upset with his wife after having an argument with her, blew himself up with some explosives used in mines, the police said today.

Vinod Meena committed suicide last night near a school building with the incident getting captured on a nearby CCTV camera, said SHO Bhawani Singh of Goverdhan Vilas police station.

Mr Meena, who worked in a stone quarry and had some knowledge of using explosives, tied them on his body and detonated them using a burning match stick, the police official said.

He said that a forensic team visited the spot after the incident and examined the crime scene.

Mr Meena had an argument with his wife and was living separately from her for the last four-five days, the police official said, adding that the matter is being probed.