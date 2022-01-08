Goa Votes On Feb 14 In Single Phase, Multicornered Contest For 40 Seats

Goa will vote on February 14. (Representational)

Goa will vote to elect its new government on February 14, the Election Commission announced today, adding that the coastal state will vote in a single phase. The results will be out on March 10. The Pramod Sawant-led BJP is trying to retain power amid a multi-cornered contest across 40 seats.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is one of the new entrants in the state - it has allied with former BJP ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), attempting to expand its footprint.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is another party trying its fortune in the state election. Former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar were in the party's first list of candidates.

Congress, which was the first party to put out its first candidates' list, has tied up with the Goa Forward Party. However, it has been facing desertions in the state.

"We have said in the past that on the eve of Goa's 60th Liberation Day, we will give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies, said Vijay Sardesai, Goa Forward Party president, said last month. The GFP once backed the BJP.

The Chief Minister, who had taken over after Manohar Parrikar's death, has said he is confident of his party's win.

The elections in Goa and other states come at a time when India is witnessing an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

Goa has also recorded a massive surge in positivity rate after a large number of tourists visited the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The Election Commission, however, said it is prepared to hold polls safely.

