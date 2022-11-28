'Officers Being Hit With Rods': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Slams Agencies

Bhupesh Baghel said mistreatment of state officers by central agencies won't be tolerated

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a series of tweets, has alleged that officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) had beaten state officers and businessmen with rods while they were detained for interrogation.

His reaction comes close on the heels of IT and ED raids on some Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and state service officials and businessmen in Chhattisgarh.

"We have come to know of incidents of detaining people without informing the local police, serving them summons on the spot, detaining them without food and water till late night, beating them with rods and threatening them with imprisonment for life by ED officials," Mr Baghel tweeted.

जिससे भी पूछताछ हो, उसकी विडियोग्राफ़ी हो। विधिक ढंग से जांच में हमारा पूर्ण सहयोग रहेगा।



यदि ऐसी शिकायतें हमें आगे भी प्राप्त होंगी, तो राज्य की पुलिस विधिक रूप से कार्रवाई हेतु विवश होगी।



हमारे नागरिकों की सुरक्षा हेतु हम कृत संकल्पित हैं। सनद रहे... 6/6 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 27, 2022

The Chief Minister demanded videography during interrogation of detained officials by the ED and said "Agencies like ED and Income Tax should take legal action against those involved in corruption. We welcome it, but the way illegal activities are coming to the fore during investigations by ED and IT, it is not at all acceptable".

Last month, ED had arrested IAS officer Sameer Bisnoi and others after the agency launched raids at multiple locations across various states and claimed that a "massive scam" was taking place in coal transportation in Chhattisgarh, under which, a "cartel" of politicians, government officials and others was allegedly being paid about ₹ 2-3 crores daily.

Saying that his government was committed to securing the safety and security of every individual in the state, the Chief Minister sent out a warning for central probe agencies, saying: "If such complaints are received by us further, then the state police will be legally compelled to take action."